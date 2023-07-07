Three teachers served memos for irregular work in Krishnagiri

Sivaguru S By

Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Three teachers posted at tribal schools in Kocchavur, Kottayur Kollai and Gullatti villages in the district have been served charge memos for being irregular in work.

TNIE had highlighted the plight of students because of the lackadaisical attitude of the teachers in its issue dated March 16, and visits to schools on March 31 and April 26. Based on the reports, Hosur DEO (elementary) A Muniraj and Krishnagiri CEO KP Maheshwari conducted inquiries and served memos to the teachers under the Tamil Nadu Civil Services ( Discipline and Appeal) Rules.

On March 16, a teacher in the Panchayat Union Middle School in Gullatti came late to school without informing higher officials for many days. On March 31, J Dominic Savio, HM and lone teacher, of PUPS in Kocchavur left for Thalli by closing the school after lunch. He did not record this in the movement register nor did he inform the Block Education Officer.

On April 26, Raghunath, HM of the panchayat union middle school in Kottayur Kollai was not present and teachers were not aware of his whereabouts. He did not record it in the movement register and did not inform the Block Education Officer.

Maheshwari said Thalli BEO Vijaya Karunakaran gave 17 (a) charges to Kochavoor teacher J Dominic Savio. Kelamangalam BEO Govindappa gave 17 (a) charges to Kottayurkollai headmaster Raghunath, and his increment will be stopped without cumulative effect and his promotion will be affected for five years.

Apart from this, Gullatti teacher Kesavamoorthy's increment has been stopped for one year, sources added.

Commenting on the development, educationist Prince Gajendra Babu said "Punishment and charges should also be given to state-level officials of the school education department.

School education department secretary Kakarla Usha and other officers should conduct an inspection in schools for at least once a month to prevent such incidents. If they are not willing to conduct regular inspections, they should at least check with district-level officers and solve issues." School education department secretary, Kakarla Usha did not respond to calls and text messages for a comment on the issue.

