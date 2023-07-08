1.23 lakh beneficiaries added to social security schemes after data vetting

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the completion of data purification exercise, the total number of beneficiaries under 12 social security scheme stands at 35.5 lakh and all of them are excluded from the Kalainger Mahalir Urimai Thogai scheme (women honorarium scheme).

Official sources said 1.23 lakh beneficiaries have been added to the list since May last, resulting in a total of 35.5 lakh beneficiaries under the 12 schemes as of July 1. “The data purification exercise aims at removing ineligible people from the beneficiaries list based on the guidelines issued by the government. However, pensions of those who were removed for possessing two cylinders were partially restored as per the government directive. We have also added new beneficiaries as well,” an official said.

However, officials have refrained from disclosing the exact number of beneficiaries removed from the social security schemes during the scrutiny. “All issues related to the cancellation of old age pension have been resolved. Those who were mistakenly removed have been included,” the official added.

A few days ago, K Elambahavath, Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Textbook Corporation who is also in charge of Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme, was nominated as officer on special duty for Magalir Urimai Thogai project (women’s honorarium scheme).

Sources said the breakfast scheme is being implemented jointly by social welfare, school education and rural development departments. “Similarly, the women’s honorarium scheme is also to be implemented involving multiple departments. The official announcement is expected shortly,” a senior official said.

In February last year, the government announced that those who possess two cylinders, engage in property transactions worth `one lakh or more, have family members employed in state or Central government, receive pension from welfare boards, or reside in more affluent economic circumstances are ineligible for the old age pension.

Subsequently, based on a report submitted by the Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency, a total of 173,788 deceased were removed from the list of beneficiaries within a month. The report further revealed more than 25,000 ineligible beneficiaries under various categories.

Scrutiny of data also uncovered that 5.36 AAY cardholders, who are designated for the poorest of poor, held two cylinders. Consequently, the government took action by cancelling old age pension for a large number of beneficiaries and initiated field verification to assess their living conditions.

Social security pension is given to elderly people, disabled, widows, destitute women, landless agricultural labourers (uzhavar padhukappu thittam), unmarried women above the age of 50 and Sri Lankan refugees under 12 schemes.

