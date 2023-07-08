3,986 HR&CE temples being renovated: Chief Minister MK Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Orders to renovate as many as 3,986 temples coming under HR&CE Department across the state have been issued and Rs 100 crore has been allocated to renovate 112 ancient temples without altering their structure since the DMK assumed office in 2021, Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Friday.

He was speaking after solemnising the wedding of 34 couples on behalf of the HR & CE Department at Sri Kapaleeswarar temple marriage hall here.

“The DMK is walking on the path shown by our leader M Karunanidhi to create a casteless society. Our government has appointed people from all castes as temple priests and even the Madras High Court has ruled in favour of appointing such people as ‘archakas’ if they have proper training.

It may be noted that 17 people from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes, including eight women, have been made priests in Rajasthan. The DMK government’s motto, ‘Everything to all,’ is being recognised by courts and even other states,” Stalin said.

“Ever since the DMK assumed office, annual financial aid to renovate Adi Dravidar and village temples was doubled to Rs 2 lakh per temple and about Rs 50 crore has been disbursed to about 1,250 such temples this year,” Stalin said.

CHENNAI: Orders to renovate as many as 3,986 temples coming under HR&CE Department across the state have been issued and Rs 100 crore has been allocated to renovate 112 ancient temples without altering their structure since the DMK assumed office in 2021, Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Friday. He was speaking after solemnising the wedding of 34 couples on behalf of the HR & CE Department at Sri Kapaleeswarar temple marriage hall here. “The DMK is walking on the path shown by our leader M Karunanidhi to create a casteless society. Our government has appointed people from all castes as temple priests and even the Madras High Court has ruled in favour of appointing such people as ‘archakas’ if they have proper training. It may be noted that 17 people from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes, including eight women, have been made priests in Rajasthan. The DMK government’s motto, ‘Everything to all,’ is being recognised by courts and even other states,” Stalin said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Ever since the DMK assumed office, annual financial aid to renovate Adi Dravidar and village temples was doubled to Rs 2 lakh per temple and about Rs 50 crore has been disbursed to about 1,250 such temples this year,” Stalin said.