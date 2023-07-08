Home States Tamil Nadu

3,986 HR&CE temples being renovated: Chief Minister MK Stalin

He was speaking after solemnising the wedding of 34 couples on behalf of the HR & CE Department at Sri Kapaleeswarar temple marriage hall here.

Published: 08th July 2023 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2023 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister M K Stalin solemnising a mass marriage event organised by HR and CE department in Chennai on Friday | P Jawahar

Chief Minister M K Stalin solemnising a mass marriage event organised by HR and CE department in Chennai on Friday | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Orders to renovate as many as 3,986 temples coming under HR&CE Department across the state have been issued and Rs 100 crore has been allocated to renovate 112 ancient temples without altering their structure since the DMK assumed office in 2021, Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Friday.
He was speaking after solemnising the wedding of 34 couples on behalf of the HR & CE Department at Sri Kapaleeswarar temple marriage hall here.

“The DMK is walking on the path shown by our leader M Karunanidhi to create a casteless society. Our government has appointed people from all castes as temple priests and even the Madras High Court has ruled in favour of appointing such people as ‘archakas’ if they have proper training.

It may be noted that 17 people from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes, including eight women, have been made priests in Rajasthan. The DMK government’s motto, ‘Everything to all,’ is being recognised by courts and even other states,” Stalin said.

“Ever since the DMK assumed office, annual financial aid to renovate Adi Dravidar and village temples was doubled to Rs 2 lakh per temple and about Rs 50 crore has been disbursed to about 1,250 such temples this year,” Stalin said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chief Minister MK Stalin 3986 temples HR&CE Department DMK government
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp