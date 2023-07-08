‘Centre aims 1 lakh crore worth seafood export by 2025,’ says L Murugan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The central government is aiming at exporting marine products worth Rs 1 lakh crore by 2025, said Union Minister of State for Fisheries L Murugan on Friday. Addressing the eighth convocation of Tamil Nadu Dr J Jayalalitha Fisheries University in Chennai, he said the export revenue from the fisheries sector reached Rs 64,000 crore this year. “The central government has fixed a target of Rs 1 lakh crore worth seafood exports by 2025, and it will be achieved,” said Murugan.

India is rich in aquaculture resource and the Centre has been giving due importance to the development of the sector by allocating sufficient funds, he said. The union minister pointed out the Central government has allocated Rs 38,500 crore for the development of fisheries sector, out of which Rs 7,500 crore is meant for developing fisheries-related infrastructure in various states. He said that a separate fishing harbour for Tuna fishing will be established in Tamil Nadu. This will also have infrastructure for storage and processing.

The minister also said entrepreneurship in the fisheries sector is also being promoted by the Centre, and urged the students to benefit from it and contribute to the growth of the nation by becoming entrepreneurs. “Out of the 1 lakh start-ups in the country, 400 belong to the fishing sector,” said Murugan. Over 400 students were awarded degrees by Governor RN Ravi, who is also the chancellor of the university. Minister for Fisheries Anitha R Radhakrishnan was also present on the occasion.

