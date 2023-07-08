Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Centre aims 1 lakh crore worth seafood export by 2025,’ says L Murugan

“The central government has fixed a target of Rs 1 lakh crore worth seafood exports by 2025, and it will be achieved,” said Union Minister of State for Fisheries L Murugan on Friday.

Published: 08th July 2023 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2023 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan

Union Minister of State for Fisheries L Murugan. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The central government is aiming at exporting marine products worth Rs 1 lakh crore by 2025, said Union Minister of State for Fisheries L Murugan on Friday. Addressing the eighth convocation of Tamil Nadu Dr J Jayalalitha Fisheries University in Chennai, he said the export revenue from the fisheries sector reached Rs 64,000 crore this year. “The central government has fixed a target of Rs 1 lakh crore worth seafood exports by 2025, and it will be achieved,” said Murugan.

India is rich in aquaculture resource and the Centre has been giving due importance to the development of the sector by allocating sufficient funds, he said. The union minister pointed out the Central government has allocated Rs 38,500 crore for the development of fisheries sector, out of which Rs 7,500 crore is meant for developing fisheries-related infrastructure in various states. He said that a separate fishing harbour for Tuna fishing will be established in Tamil Nadu. This will also have infrastructure for storage and processing.

The minister also said entrepreneurship in the fisheries sector is also being promoted by the Centre, and urged the students to benefit from it and contribute to the growth of the nation by becoming entrepreneurs.  “Out of the 1 lakh start-ups in the country, 400 belong to the fishing sector,” said Murugan. Over 400 students were awarded degrees by Governor RN Ravi, who is also the chancellor of the university. Minister for Fisheries Anitha R Radhakrishnan was also present on the occasion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
seafood export L Murugan
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp