CM Stalin writes to PM Modi seeking steps to begin cotton procurement in Tamil Nadu

Published: 08th July 2023 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2023 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Seeking a direction to the Cotton Corporation of India to begin procurement in Tamil Nadu and advance the compliance with Kharif MSP for cotton to June 1 as the price had dropped to `5,500 a quintal, Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. 

“Last year, the cotton farmers reaped huge profits as they sold the produce for Rs 12,000 per quintal. Encouraged by this, a huge number of farmers opted to cultivate cotton this year. But, the price has now plummeted to Rs 5,500 per quintal, leaving the farmers in dire straits. Since the harvest process is in full swing in the state, I request you to direct the Cotton Corporation of India to commence cotton procurement here as soon as possible,” he added.

“Further, I urge you to direct the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare to implement Kharif MSP for cotton from June 1 in TN in the coming years. This gesture will provide much-needed relief to the distressed cotton growers in the state. It will help stabilise prices and ensure fair income for the farmers,” Stalin said.

Comments

