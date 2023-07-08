Home States Tamil Nadu

Core catcher installed in Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project Unit 5

The 1,000-MW unit is an essential part of the prevention system ensuring the safety of the beyond-design-basis accidents, read a statement.

Published: 08th July 2023 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2023 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project

A view of the KKNPP. (File Photo, EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI:  The fifth 1,000-MW unit of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KKNPP), constructed in India under the Russian WWER-1000 reactor-type NPP design, saw the installation of the first component of the nuclear reactor core melt localisation device (CMLD, core catcher) in the design position on Friday. The 1,000-MW unit is an essential part of the prevention system ensuring the safety of the beyond-design-basis accidents, read a statement.

In a statement, the Rosatom said the core melt localisation device is a Russian invention, and a part of the passive safety system, which is intended to prevent radioactive substances from entering the environment in case of a severe accident followed by the reactor vessel destruction.

"The core catcher, installed on supports under the reactor vessel, has been made as a globe-bottom container that weighs more than 156 metric tonnes. The total weight of the entire device exceeds 800 metric tonnes. Apart from a casing, the main CMLD components include cartridge units filled with special non-metallic materials, a maintenance platform, a cantilever truss, and a bottom plate. As a part of the preparations for the device installation, a significant scope of work has been completed, especially placing the second concrete layer and sealing liners in the melt localisation pit. An embedded part has been installed in the pit while the reactor cavity has been concreted. Direct catcher installation work started after a permit from the Indian regulator was obtained," it added.

"It brought us an exceptional pleasure when the Indian Party invited all participants to come to a large window to observe the catcher being raised before the installation," informed Mikhail Novikov, Director of Indian Projects, Atomstroyexport JSC.

He added that such moments vividly display the results of our activities and the progress of the Kudankulam NPP construction. The power unit 5 core catcher was delivered by the Russian Party to the KKNPP by a cargo vessel in January 2023.

"The core catcher has the ability to contain liquid and solid fragments of the core and structural materials of the reactor for an indefinitely long time, keeping a nuclear power plant safe for the environment and people. The core catcher installation operation is one of the critical path activities in the schedule, the completion of which makes it possible to construct the reactor cavity further," Rosatom's statement read.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project core catcher
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp