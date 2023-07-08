Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Delete job aspirant’s name from police record in 2 weeks’

The man from Thanjavur stated in his petition the case against him was closed by the police as a mistake of fact and the charge sheet was filed only with respect to the other accused in the case.

Madurai Bench of Madras High Court. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras HC recently directed the Thanjavur police to delete the name of a man from the list of accused in a woman harassment case registered in 2018.

The man from Thanjavur stated in his petition the case against him was closed by the police as a mistake of fact and the charge sheet was filed only with respect to the other accused in the case. He later participated in the recruitment for the post of constable and rifleman in the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) in 2022 and got qualified, he added. But in the police verification report uploaded to the official website, his name is still mentioned among the list of accused in the case, he stated. 

When the case was heard, the government counsel admitted that the petitioner’s name was deleted from the charge sheet. However, due to some technical issues, the petitioner’s name is still appearing on the website, he admitted and sought two weeks’ time to delete it. 

