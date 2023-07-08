Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK youth wing cadre displeased over functionaries list

Published: 08th July 2023 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2023 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

Udhayanidhi Stalin

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Ever since the much-expected DMK's Youth Wing functionaries list was announced on Wednesday evening, a section of youth wing cadre has been voicing discontent over social media. Numerous cadre expressed frustration over youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin's alleged lack of awareness in selecting suitable functionaries, seeking an opportunity to meet him for grievance redressal.

Lok Sabha MPs P Senthil Kumar, representing Dharmapuri parliament constituency, also expressed disappointment in a Twitter. He said he had firm belief that right decisions would be taken in appointments related to the youth wing. "It is disheartening that more qualified individuals than the two announced organizers of Dharmapuri district have been denied opportunity. Several letters sent to prevent such a happening have gone futile,"  he said.

Several youth wing cadre also raised concern about the posts being given to persons who have recently switched loyalties and joined the DMK. A cadre from Salem district highlighted the appointment of Boopathi to two posts -- district organiser for engineers wing and deputy organiser for the youth wing. Many state executive members and persons who held other positions have also been given posts in the youth wing, he said.

Another DMK cadre from the central district alleged lack of uniformity in assigning deputy organiser posts to each party district unit. Some districts were granted seven deputy organiser posts, while others received only five or six. "Udhayanidhi Stalin should take steps to appoint at least two deputy organisers for every Assembly constituency so that more party cadre are accommodated to honour their service."

The youth wing cadre have appealed to Udhayanidhi Stalin to meet all the individuals who had applied for posts but were not selected. They also emphasised the need to address disparities and shortcomings in the appointment of party wings, potentially influenced by district secretaries, and to take corrective measures.

However, youth wing cadre expressed satisfaction over Udhayanidhi not including sons and daughters of ministers and district secretaries in the appointments, except a few MLAs.

