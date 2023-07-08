Irrigation woes: Kuruvai crop cultivation area drops to 1.2K hectares

MADURAI: The total area for Kuruvai (May-August season) crop cultivation has witnessed a steep drop this year in the district owing to inadequate irrigation sources. Though the total paddy-cultivable area is 9,000 hectares, farming work has begun on barely 1,200 hectares. Many farmers are pinning hopes on the monsoon rain and opting for millet cultivation.
This is in stark contrast to last year, when paddy was grown on over 9,000 hectares in the district. However, the dismal storage level in Periyar Dam and inadequate rainfall together dealt a double whammy to the farmers this year.
A senior official from the agriculture department said the lack of irrigation sources has led many farmers to skip the Kuruvai cultivation this year. Since some rain can be expected when the Aadi season begins, many farmers have also decided to start cultivation work then. So, they might opt for millet farming during the first crop season, and for paddy during the Samba season.
Meanwhile, farmers from Thiruvadanai in Ramanathapuram say they haven't even received crop-damage compensation for the last season from the state government yet. The next crop season has commenced and several farmers are reeling under huge debts. Seeking immediate intervention from the government, the farmers have decided to stage a protest later this month at Thiruvadai, and also lay siege to the collectorate during the agriculture grievance redressal meeting.
