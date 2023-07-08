Home States Tamil Nadu

Linguistic minorities submit plea to Raj Bhavan  

"Their request to the governor was that they happily embrace the rich Tamil language, but also be allowed to learn in their mother tongue," the tweet said.

Published: 08th July 2023 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2023 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi

Representational image of Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Raj Bhavan on Friday said members of a linguistic minority forum called on Governor RN Ravi and explained their difficulties in not being able to teach their children their mother tongue due to the state government's policies of not allowing any other Indian language, including other South Indian languages such as Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

The Raj Bhavan said this in a tweet and added that the forum members have complained that linguistic minorities who constitute over 2.8 crore in Tamil Nadu are forgetting their mother tongue and culture due to the state government's policy.

"Their request to the governor was that they happily embrace the rich Tamil language, but also be allowed to learn in their mother tongue," the tweet said. However, it may be noted that Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation has been publishing textbooks in regional languages of all neighbouring states - Malayalam, Kannada and Telugu  - and they are available to all.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Raj Bhavan linguistic minority forum RN Ravi
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp