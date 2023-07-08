Linguistic minorities submit plea to Raj Bhavan  

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Raj Bhavan on Friday said members of a linguistic minority forum called on Governor RN Ravi and explained their difficulties in not being able to teach their children their mother tongue due to the state government's policies of not allowing any other Indian language, including other South Indian languages such as Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

The Raj Bhavan said this in a tweet and added that the forum members have complained that linguistic minorities who constitute over 2.8 crore in Tamil Nadu are forgetting their mother tongue and culture due to the state government's policy.

"Their request to the governor was that they happily embrace the rich Tamil language, but also be allowed to learn in their mother tongue," the tweet said. However, it may be noted that Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation has been publishing textbooks in regional languages of all neighbouring states - Malayalam, Kannada and Telugu - and they are available to all.

CHENNAI: The Raj Bhavan on Friday said members of a linguistic minority forum called on Governor RN Ravi and explained their difficulties in not being able to teach their children their mother tongue due to the state government's policies of not allowing any other Indian language, including other South Indian languages such as Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The Raj Bhavan said this in a tweet and added that the forum members have complained that linguistic minorities who constitute over 2.8 crore in Tamil Nadu are forgetting their mother tongue and culture due to the state government's policy. "Their request to the governor was that they happily embrace the rich Tamil language, but also be allowed to learn in their mother tongue," the tweet said. However, it may be noted that Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation has been publishing textbooks in regional languages of all neighbouring states - Malayalam, Kannada and Telugu - and they are available to all.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });