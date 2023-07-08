Home States Tamil Nadu

Puducherry tops social progress index among states: Nirmala Sitharaman

“Under this programme, 1,41,834 beneficiaries have received sanction from banks under many schemes, with the amount totaling Rs 2,628 crore.”

Published: 08th July 2023 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2023 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

Nirmala Sitharaman, Dr Tamilisai and N Rangasamy handing over a cheque to a beneficiary | Sriram R

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY:  Puducherry has topped the Social Progress Index (SPI) among all states and union territories, said Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday. She presided over the Credit Outreach Programme organised by the State Level Banker's Committee in Puducherry.

Sitharaman announced a commitment of Rs 200 crore from the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) to Puducherry for the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector under SIDBI's Cluster Development Fund for 2023-2024. She added, "Under this programme, 1,41,834 beneficiaries have received sanction letters from banks under schemes like MUDRA, Stand-Up, Self-Help Groups, PM SVANidhi, Prime Minister Employment Guarantee Programme, and KCC (Crop and Animal Husbandry), with the amount totalling `2,628.38 crore."

Emphasising that the funds are aimed at realising the PM's vision for the underprivileged, Sitharaman said, "The goal is to ensure maximum reach of the Centre's flagship schemes to all eligible beneficiaries." She added, "Puducherry has surpassed the national average in several parameters related to flagship schemes per lakh population. It is also an ideal place to achieve 100% saturation of Centre's schemes."

In her address, Lieutenant Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan expressed gratitude to the Centre for its support in presenting a complete budget for Puducherry after 13 years. She said, "Despite COVID-induced financial challenges, our country remained stable and continued to progress, thanks to the efforts of PM and FM."

Chief Minister Rangasamy urged loan beneficiaries to repay their loans on time to ensure availability of additional funds for more loans. The event was attended by Puducherry Assembly Speaker R Selvam, Ministers A Namssivayam, K Lakshminarayanan, C Djeacoumar, S Chandra Priyanka, AK Sai J Saravanan Kumar, MP S Selvaganabathy, MLA PML Kalyanasundaram, Secretary for Financial Services Vivek Joshi, Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma, SLBC Chairman and MD&CEO of Indian Bank Shanthi Lal Jain, and Puducherry District Collector E Vallavan.

As part of its CSR initiatives, SLBC, Indian Bank and Lead Bank in Puducherry presented a food delivery vehicle to the Akshaya Patra Foundation, in support of the PM POSHAN Abhiyaan (formerly known as the mid-day meal scheme). Additionally, five defibrillators were donated to the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services, Puducherry. During the event, the Finance Minister and other dignitaries also inaugurated an SBI mobile ATM van.

