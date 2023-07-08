Home States Tamil Nadu

Puthiya Tamilagam plans liquor bottle-breaking protest on August 15

Liquor shops usurp money from families and leaves them without savings," he said, adding that Tasmac outlets can be found even in remote rural areas.
 

Published: 08th July 2023 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2023 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Liquor, cops, drinking problem

Representational image. (Illustration by Soumyadip Sinha)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Puthiya Tamilagam president K Krishnasamy said the party will organise a liquor bottle-breaking agitation on August 15 if the state government do not announce total prohibition in the state by then. Addressing a press meet in Thoothukudi, the former Ottapidaram MLA said addiction to liquor is the reason for over 200 diseases.

"Liquor has been the epicentre of infighting among couples and family. Moreover, it triggers violence and increases crime rate. Liquor shops usurp money from families and leaves them without savings," he said, adding that Tasmac outlets can be found even in remote rural areas.

Demanding total prohibition in the state before August 15, Krishnasamy said his party would mobilise women for the protest planned in front of Tasmac liquor shops on the occasion of Independence day.

On the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Krishnasamy said the centre must explain its provisions and publicise the idea at district and block levels. With regard to Coimbatore range DIG C Vijayakumar's suicide, he urged the state government to divulge the work pressure the deceased had to undergo. Earlier in the day, Krishnasamy released a book titled 'Kudiyin Pidiyil Irundhu Tamilagathai Meetpom'.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
 Puthiya Tamilagam liquor bottle-breaking protest
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp