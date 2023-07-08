Puthiya Tamilagam plans liquor bottle-breaking protest on August 15

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Puthiya Tamilagam president K Krishnasamy said the party will organise a liquor bottle-breaking agitation on August 15 if the state government do not announce total prohibition in the state by then. Addressing a press meet in Thoothukudi, the former Ottapidaram MLA said addiction to liquor is the reason for over 200 diseases.

"Liquor has been the epicentre of infighting among couples and family. Moreover, it triggers violence and increases crime rate. Liquor shops usurp money from families and leaves them without savings," he said, adding that Tasmac outlets can be found even in remote rural areas.



Demanding total prohibition in the state before August 15, Krishnasamy said his party would mobilise women for the protest planned in front of Tasmac liquor shops on the occasion of Independence day.



On the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Krishnasamy said the centre must explain its provisions and publicise the idea at district and block levels. With regard to Coimbatore range DIG C Vijayakumar's suicide, he urged the state government to divulge the work pressure the deceased had to undergo. Earlier in the day, Krishnasamy released a book titled 'Kudiyin Pidiyil Irundhu Tamilagathai Meetpom'.

