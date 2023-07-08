Tamil Nadu’s skill initiatives aimed at uplifting underprivileged

Keerthi Nathan By

Express News Service

Tamil Nadu has emerged as a frontrunner in India’s skill development landscape, with its robust initiatives and a focused approach towards empowering its citizens. Through groundbreaking programmes such as Naan Mudhalvan and TN Skills, the state has taken significant strides in bridging the skill gap and fostering an environment conducive to economic growth and social development.

Empowering the youth through skill training

At the forefront of Tamil Nadu’s skill development initiatives stands Naan Mudhalvan, a visionary programme designed to empower the youth through comprehensive skill training and entrepreneurship. Launched by the DMK government last year, this programme has successfully strived to transform the academic credentials of students and youth of the state by equipping them with the necessary skills to become self-reliant and contribute to the state’s economy in terms of skilled workforce by introducing courses tailored for different disciplines in emerging sectors.

One of the key strengths of the scheme lies in its industry tie-ups and partnerships. The programme collaborates with leading industries, both local and multinational and ensures that the graduates of Naan Mudhalvan possess the skills and competencies demanded by the job market, thereby increasing their employability prospects. During a recently held Naan Mudhalvan Placement Fair for the districts of Dindigul and Theni, around 513 candidates had registered and after a thorough process of shortlisting and interviews, around 169 students had received on-the-spot job offers where the CTCs ranged up to `3.2 LPA. Many of the students also claimed that they received better package when compared to the placement drives held in their respective colleges.

Comprehensive approach

The TN Skills event brings together participants from different strata, including those from Naan Mudhalvan and other skill development schemes. The event is structured as a series of competitions in specific skill categories, ranging from manufacturing and construction to agriculture, textiles, and emerging sectors like industry 4.0 and digital technologies. Participants compete in their respective fields, showcasing their skills through practical tasks, simulations, and real-life scenarios. The winners of TN Skills 2023 will proceed to take part in India Skills National Competition to be held in October 2023 and subsequent winners will go on to represent India at Lyon, France in World Skills 2024.

Inclusivity & Empowerment

Tamil Nadu’s skill development initiatives are founded upon principles of inclusivity and empowerment, aiming to uplift marginalised communities, women, and people with disabilities. These programmes strive to provide equal opportunities to all, leaving no one behind in the state’s development journey.

The government of Tamil Nadu has implemented measures such as providing access to affordable credit for aspiring entrepreneurs, establishing incubation centres for startups, hackathons and promoting industry-academia collaboration creating a conducive environment for skill development, entrepreneurship, and innovation to flourish, ultimately contributing to the state’s economic growth.

With regards to TN Skills, the district administrations under the chairmanship of district collectors across the state have been instructed to conduct awareness sessions with relevant stakeholders to convey the importance of such a platform. It is to be noted that after the conduct of such awareness meetings, student registrations have seen an increase, particularly from the hostels run by Adi-Dravidar, backward class and disability welfare offices where students have excelled in numerous fields in various other competitions.

Given the pace and vigour, TN Skills as an event is ensuring that no one is left behind and students from disadvantaged communities get a platform to exhibit their skills and talent in such events which are fully supported by the state government.

The long road ahead

Tamil Nadu’s growing importance in skill development and allied activities has positioned it as a national leader in empowering its citizens and driving economic growth. Initiatives like Naan Mudhalvan and TN Skills exemplify the state’s commitment to bridging the skill gap and creating pathways for individuals to achieve their fullest potential.

Footnote is a weekly column that discusses issues relating to Tamil Nadu

Keerthi Nathan is a postgraduate from Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai, and a Fellow with Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship

