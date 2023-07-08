Tiruchy corporation to seek additional funds to roll out 24/7 water project

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: With the Tiruchy city corporation falling short of funds for the round-the-clock potable water supply project to be rolled out in Marakadai, Thillai Nagar, Viragupattai, Anna Nagar, Puthur and Woraiyur, officials would soon be preparing a detailed project report (DPR) to assess the requirements.

The civic body had earlier allotted `6 crore for the project in its 2023-24 budget. But a recent assessment found out that additional funds were needed for the construction of about seven tanks and other infrastructure in the selected six areas.

Hence, senior officials said they would prepare a DPR to be presented to the state government. "We are expecting the DPR, which we hope to present by this month itself, to be ready in 15 days. If the government accepts the DPR and the fund required is sanctioned, the potable water project would likely start in August," a senior corporation engineer said.

The project is expected to be completed in a year. Officials said the project is unlikely to face any delay as it is one of the crucial projects of the state government. "We retracted from our initial plan to kick start the project after a recent assessment pointed to the need for additional funds," an officer said.

"After finishing the works in the selected six areas, we would start a consumption assessment of the project. More areas would be selected accordingly. As per our current plan, we would cover the entire 65 wards within a year," an assistant commissioner said.

Kulandaivelan Palanisamy, a resident of Woraiyur, said, "The one-hour potable water supplied by the corporation is not sufficient for us. We have to depend on private drinking water suppliers. If the corporation starts the 24/7 drinking water supply project in more areas this year itself, it would benefit a lot of residents."

