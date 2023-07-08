Two youths held for causing woman's death at MRTS station in Chennai

By PTI

CHENNAI: Two youths who allegedly pushed a woman passenger at a local railway station here on July 2, after robbing her mobile phone, were arrested for causing her death, police said on Saturday.

The woman, an employee of a private firm, who sustained grievous injuries succumbed at a private hospital on Friday night.

The duo, identified as Vignesh, 25, of Foreshore Estate and Manimaran, 23, of Adyar in the city, snatched the woman passenger's mobile phone at Indira Nagar MRTS station.

But when she resisted, they pushed her down and fled.

The 23-year-old woman sustained injuries and was initially rushed to a hospital in Royapettah and later referred to a hospital in Vadapalani where she was declared dead, police said.

Following her death, the Government Railway Police (GRP) altered the accidental fall case to murder and arrested the two robbers and remanded them in judicial custody.

