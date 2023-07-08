Home States Tamil Nadu

Woman found dead with stab wounds, gold chain, earrings missing; kin hold protest in Tamil Nadu

According to police, on Thursday night, Valarmathi took her goats to a nearby cow shed, when a group of individuals attacked her before taking away her necklace and gold earrings.

VELLORE: A 50-year-old woman was found murdered and her gold chain and earrings missing near Peranampat on Thursday. The incident created a stir in the village with over 100 locals protesting outside the police station with the relatives of Valarmathi, the deceased.

On information, Peranampat police, Gudiyatham DSP (in-charge) and Peranampat police Inspector, accompanied by Vellore Superintendent of Police (in-charge) Kiranshruti, arrived at the scene. A case has been registered and 10 individuals were arrested based on suspicion.

The incident sparked outrage among the villagers and Valarmathi's relatives, blockaded a road near Satkar. More than 100 villagers from Satkar joined in. They then protested outside the Peranampat police station on Friday morning and demanded the immediate arrest of the culprits. The protesters dispersed only after the intervention of the officials.

