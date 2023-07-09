‘40 per cent works for modernising LBP canal over in Erode’

ERODE: As the date of releasing water draws closer, officials from water resources department (WRD) said that 40% works for the modernisation of LBP canal has been completed so far. C Sivalingam, Chief Engineer of WRD (Coimbatore Region), inspected the project works in Vaduganur in Erode on Saturday with other officials of the project.
