‘40 per cent works for modernising LBP canal over in Erode’

By Express News Service

ERODE: As the date of releasing water draws closer, officials from water resources department (WRD) said that 40% works for the modernisation of LBP canal has been completed so far. C Sivalingam, Chief Engineer of WRD (Coimbatore Region), inspected the project works in Vaduganur in Erode on Saturday with other officials of the project.

An official from the WRD said, “The chief engineer held a discussion with the farmers from the area, who requested him to construct a sidewall on the canal. The project started on May 1, but due to non-cooperation from some farmers, the works couldn’t be carried out as planned. However, the works have been accelerated now and 40% of the works has been completed so far.”

"We plan to stop the works a week before the water will be released for 240 days on August 15. We plan to resume the work in May 2024 and complete it in August next year,” he added.

ERODE: As the date of releasing water draws closer, officials from water resources department (WRD) said that 40% works for the modernisation of LBP canal has been completed so far. C Sivalingam, Chief Engineer of WRD (Coimbatore Region), inspected the project works in Vaduganur in Erode on Saturday with other officials of the project. An official from the WRD said, “The chief engineer held a discussion with the farmers from the area, who requested him to construct a sidewall on the canal. The project started on May 1, but due to non-cooperation from some farmers, the works couldn’t be carried out as planned. However, the works have been accelerated now and 40% of the works has been completed so far.” "We plan to stop the works a week before the water will be released for 240 days on August 15. We plan to resume the work in May 2024 and complete it in August next year,” he added.