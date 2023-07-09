Home States Tamil Nadu

Agalangan regulator renovation to be over in a few months, PWD tells Karaikal collector

The work will strengthen the reservoir which acts as a primary source of potable water for Karaikal town.

Published: 09th July 2023

Karaikal District Collector A Kulothungan inspecting the Agalangan Reservoir on Saturday. Express

By Express News Service

KARAIKAL: The renovation of the Agalangan regulator, which commenced in April last year at an outlay of Rs 4.32 crore, is likely to be completed in a couple of months, PWD officials told the district collector on Saturday. The work will strengthen the reservoir which acts as a primary source of potable water for Karaikal town.

Collector A Kulothungan along with PWD officials on Saturday inspected the renovation work on the regulator at Agalangan in Thirunallar commune. Its structures such as downstream aprons, cut-off wall and energy dissipaters are being renovated at a cost of Rs 4.32 crore using funds from NABARD.

"Work on the downstream apron and the cut-off wall each measuring hundred metres is over 50% complete. We are setting up three rows of energy dissipater blocks along the regulator. The renovated structures will strengthen the reservoir against water flow and help it store effectively," said J Mahesh, PWD executive engineer.

The regulator, which was constructed decades ago, suffered damage from the discharge over the years. The renovation work which began in April last year was halted in July when Cauvery water was released. It resumed in February this year. Karaikal town predominantly meets its water supply from Agalangan which gets water from River Arasalar.

The town requires at least 24 million litres per day (MLD) while the rural areas needs 15 MLD. The collector urged the PWD to complete the work soon so that Karaikal can meet its water needs without shortcomings.

