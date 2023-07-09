Home States Tamil Nadu

Anganwadi workers' protest over graft concludes after Thoothukudi collector intervenes

The workers sought action against these corrupt officers and cancel the transfer orders.

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Anganwadi workers who resorted to protest demanding action against higher officials of the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) who allegedly transferred four workers for not giving bribes, suspended their agitation after District Collector Dr K Senthil Raj assured them to hold talks on Monday. The anganwadi workers, led by anganwadi workers and assistants association president Jebarani, had staged a sit-in protest at the collectorate on Friday.

The workers charged that the ICDS officials of Karungulam block Shanmugapriya, district project officer Saraswathi, and state administrative officer Muthulaxmi, had transferred five anganwadi workers to another block for refusing to give them a bribe of Rs 50,000, which they demanded during a recent official inspection at the Karungulam block.

The workers sought action against these corrupt officers and cancel the transfer orders.CITU district president Pechimuthu, on the occasion, said the ICDS officers had ordered the transfer of the five people on charges of irregularities, but cancelled the transfer order for one who managed to give them the bribe. An inquiry must be held, he pressed, stating that the anganwadi workers can not be transferred out of blocks without approval from the district administration.

After the collector called them for talks, promising necessary actions if the officials are found guilty, the workers had temporarily suspended the agitation on Friday. State general secretary Daisy, district secretary Chandra, and others were present.

