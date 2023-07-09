Delivery cases increase by 50 per cent in Madurai UPHCs

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Following a series of awareness campaigns and follow-ups besides effective management, the delivery cases at corporation public centres have recorded a 50% increase. Notably, the two new maternal wards that were opened at the two PHCs 10 days back, saw two delivery cases.Officials stated that actions are being taken towards further improving the stats further in the UPHCs.



There are 31 Urban Primary Health Centres functioning under the Madurai corporation, which provide inpatient and outpatient medical services, maternal and child health, preventive measures against infectious diseases, community outreach, and paediatric medical services. Out of these, 25 UPHCs are capable of providing maternal care.



According to a city health official, the pregnant mothers who come to the Madurai municipal corporation urban hospitals are given medical check-ups month-wise. "Various tests, including child growth and nutrition, and vaccination for children are conducted while lactating mothers are treated in a safe and careful manner. Through the government's special programmes, including prenatal care programme, pregnant women are being visited by nurses and workers at their homes to provide them with prenatal counselling and continuous monitoring. As a result, the average deliveries per month has increased from 70-80 to 120 deliveries. It is a matter of pride for us, considering this recent increase in the numbers," the health official said.



At present, financial assistance has been allocated through the National Urban Health Mission, to provide obstetric and postnatal facilities at all the urban primary health centres in the Madurai Corporation. Additional buildings have been constructed at six more UPHCs in the corporation and necessary facilities have been set up to provide obstetric care. The facilities were opened to the public on June 23 by Minister of Health Ma Subramanian.



Pregnant women relying on government hospitals have been benefitting more through the check-ups at the municipal urban primary health centres near their houses. It is noteworthy that maternity care at two hospitals has improved substantially within just 10 days after the opening of the additional buildings.

