Kirithuva Vazhvurimai Movement demands resignation of Manipur CM
The speakers on the occasion blamed the BJP government in the state for the violence that claimed over 150 lives and led to the burning of around 200 churches.
Published: 09th July 2023
THOOTHUKUDI: Members of the Kirithuva Vazhvurimai Movement staged a demonstration at VVD Signal on Saturday to condemn the ethnic clashes and subsequent unrest in Manipur. Led by the movement organiser, Father John Victor, over 400 persons cutting across different political parties and associations took part in the protest.
The speakers on the occasion blamed the BJP government in the state for the violence that claimed over 150 lives and led to the burning of around 200 churches. They demanded the resignation of Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh and urged the union government to initiate action against those who triggered violence in the valley.