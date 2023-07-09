Kirithuva Vazhvurimai Movement demands resignation of Manipur CM

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Members of the Kirithuva Vazhvurimai Movement staged a demonstration at VVD Signal on Saturday to condemn the ethnic clashes and subsequent unrest in Manipur. Led by the movement organiser, Father John Victor, over 400 persons cutting across different political parties and associations took part in the protest.The speakers on the occasion blamed the BJP government in the state for the violence that claimed over 150 lives and led to the burning of around 200 churches. They demanded the resignation of Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh and urged the union government to initiate action against those who triggered violence in the valley. Moreover, the movement appealed to Chief Minister MK Stalin to send a fact-finding team to Manipur and reveal the ground reality to the common public. It may be noted that the district police had granted permission for the demonstration only after scrutinising the list of participants and also denying permission for Tamilar Vidiyal Katchi district organiser Sema Chandanaraj, Revolutionary Youth Front functionary Surjit, Tamilaga Valvurimai Katchi district secretary Mariselvam, Tamil Puligal Katchi Kattar leader Balu and Anti-Sterlite People's Movement coordinator Fatima Babu to speak at the event.