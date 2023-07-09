Kuruvai special package distribution commences in Tiruchy, target acreage raised to 6,500 acres

Nacchinarkkiniyan M By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Ministers KN Nehru and EV Velu launched the distribution of inputs under the Rs 75.95-crore kuruvai special package, which was announced by the state government last month, in the district, on Saturday. Under the scheme, fertilisers would be supplied to farmers at a subsidy of Rs 160.32 lakh for target acreage of 6,500 acres in the district.

As part of the kuruvai package announced by Chief Minister MK Stalin after releasing water from Mettur dam on June 12 for aiding irrigation in delta districts, 45 kg of urea, 50 kg of DAP (Di-ammonium Phosphate) and 25 kg of potash would be provided per acre at no cost. At the distribution of the inputs at the Collectorate, Minister Velu pointed out that it was the DMK-led government that presented a separate budget for agriculture in order to give it special focus. Meanwhile, the target acreage of kuruvai paddy cultivation in the district for this year remains the same as that of last year, which is 6,200 hectares. This, when the target acreage under the kuruvai special package was increased to 6,500 acres as against last year’s 5,700 acres.

Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department officials attributed the cultivation acreage remaining unchanged to the reduced quantity of water released from the Mettur dam this year. Department Joint Director M Murugesan told TNIE, "Of the target acreage of 6,200 hectares for the district Lalgudi would account for 4,700 hectares while Anthanallur, Tiruverumbur, Manachanallur, Uppiliyapuram, Pullambadi and Musiri would make up for the rest. In Pullambadi and Musiri, farmers have for the first time opted for cultivating paddy, albeit on a minimal level."

TIRUCHY: Ministers KN Nehru and EV Velu launched the distribution of inputs under the Rs 75.95-crore kuruvai special package, which was announced by the state government last month, in the district, on Saturday. Under the scheme, fertilisers would be supplied to farmers at a subsidy of Rs 160.32 lakh for target acreage of 6,500 acres in the district. As part of the kuruvai package announced by Chief Minister MK Stalin after releasing water from Mettur dam on June 12 for aiding irrigation in delta districts, 45 kg of urea, 50 kg of DAP (Di-ammonium Phosphate) and 25 kg of potash would be provided per acre at no cost. At the distribution of the inputs at the Collectorate, Minister Velu pointed out that it was the DMK-led government that presented a separate budget for agriculture in order to give it special focus. Meanwhile, the target acreage of kuruvai paddy cultivation in the district for this year remains the same as that of last year, which is 6,200 hectares. This, when the target acreage under the kuruvai special package was increased to 6,500 acres as against last year’s 5,700 acres. Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department officials attributed the cultivation acreage remaining unchanged to the reduced quantity of water released from the Mettur dam this year. Department Joint Director M Murugesan told TNIE, "Of the target acreage of 6,200 hectares for the district Lalgudi would account for 4,700 hectares while Anthanallur, Tiruverumbur, Manachanallur, Uppiliyapuram, Pullambadi and Musiri would make up for the rest. In Pullambadi and Musiri, farmers have for the first time opted for cultivating paddy, albeit on a minimal level."googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });