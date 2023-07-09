Madras HC warns survey department officials of cost for delay in action

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Criticising the survey department officials of Mannachanallur taluk in Tiruchy over the delay in taking action on the petitions seeking survey and demarcation of some lands, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court sought an explanation from the authorities concerned. It further warned that a Rs 10,000 cost would be imposed on the officials, to be paid to the petitioners towards litigation expenses.



Justice B Pugalendhi, who gave the direction, noted that the petitions were given to the department on May 18, 2022, but the authorities have not acted upon it till now. The authorities claimed that the petitioners have not produced the relevant documents that are required to identify the properties and proceed with the survey. But the judge pointed out that the authorities have also not called upon the petitioners to produce the necessary documents even after one year and observed that the conduct of the authorities shows the manner in which the Survey department is functioning.He suo motu impleaded the head surveyor and Firka surveyor concerned and sought reasons for the delay. The case was adjourned to July 13.

