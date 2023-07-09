Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC warns survey department officials of cost for delay in action

The authorities claimed that the petitioners have not produced the relevant documents that are required to identify the properties and proceed with the survey.

Published: 09th July 2023 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2023 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Criticising the survey department officials of Mannachanallur taluk in Tiruchy over the delay in taking action on the petitions seeking survey and demarcation of some lands, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court sought an explanation from the authorities concerned. It further warned that a Rs 10,000 cost would be imposed on the officials, to be paid to the petitioners towards litigation expenses.

Justice B Pugalendhi, who gave the direction, noted that the petitions were given to the department on May 18, 2022, but the authorities have not acted upon it till now. The authorities claimed that the petitioners have not produced the relevant documents that are required to identify the properties and proceed with the survey. But the judge pointed out that the authorities have also not called upon the petitioners to produce the necessary documents even after one year and observed that the conduct of the authorities shows the manner in which the Survey department is functioning.He suo motu impleaded the head surveyor and Firka surveyor concerned and sought reasons for the delay. The case was adjourned to July 13.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiruchy Mannachanallur taluk
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp