Madras High Court imposes Rs 1.2 lakh fine on 239 flat owners for hiding facts

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Madras High Court has imposed a fine on a flat owners association for filing a writ petition against flat developer by producing false information and suppressing facts. Justice RMT Teekaa Raman, in a recent order, imposed Rs 500 fine on each of the 239 members of Chennai Hiranandani Residents Welfare Association for filing the case against Hiranandani Developers Private Limited and pay the cumulative amount of Rs 1.19 lakh within eight weeks.

The notices exchanged between the parties indicate that the association wanted to arm twist the developer for getting free membership to certain amenities, for which, separate costs have to be paid, the judge said. The judge also ordered vacation of a stay order against the developer.

The petitioner association stated that though phase-II of the township located at Rajiv Gandhi Salai, Egattur, near Chennai, was almost completed, the developers began construction of two residential towers on the site earmarked for a club house, going against the approved plan.

