MUFA says Governor drops names against MKU syndicate decision

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The members of the Madurai Kamaraj University Faculty Association (MUFA) said the Governor has no legal provision to change or modify the decision of the MKU syndicate.



General secretary of MUFA Dr S Pushparaj said MKU syndicate meeting was held on June 30 in which it was decided that a syndicate committee would be constituted to look after the day-to-day affairs of the university during the absence of the vice chancellor on medical grounds. "The syndicate, without dissent, has unanimously passed a resolution to form a committee with five members, including the higher education secretary, the law secretary, professor Vasudevan, professor Nagarathnam and Dr Pushparaj," he said.



"However, to everyone's surprise, the governor nominated only three syndicate members against the recommendation of the syndicate by dropping two names -- Professor Nagarathinam and Dr Pushparaj -- from the list. According to the MKU Act, the syndicate is an appellate administrative body of the university and there is no legal provision to change or modify the decision of the syndicate," he added.



Further speaking Pushparaj said the governor recently had also expressed his concerns about the erosion of the autonomy of the syndicates of state universities. "MUFA believes that the prerogative of the syndicate was blatantly overruled or appropriated by the governor. This instance has once again brought to light that the autonomy of the state universities is severely undermined by the interference of the governor's office," he said.



"The exclusion of the MKU members from the syndicate committee would make the administration of MKU defunct and insensate. The university cannot be run online through a remote control from Chennai and Karaikudi. Hence, it is not only relevant but also imperative to include local syndicate members to administer the university at this important juncture. It earnestly appealed to the government and to the governor to implement the resolution of the MKU syndicate in order to uphold the autonomy and prestige of the MKU syndicate," Pushparaj added.

MADURAI: The members of the Madurai Kamaraj University Faculty Association (MUFA) said the Governor has no legal provision to change or modify the decision of the MKU syndicate.General secretary of MUFA Dr S Pushparaj said MKU syndicate meeting was held on June 30 in which it was decided that a syndicate committee would be constituted to look after the day-to-day affairs of the university during the absence of the vice chancellor on medical grounds. "The syndicate, without dissent, has unanimously passed a resolution to form a committee with five members, including the higher education secretary, the law secretary, professor Vasudevan, professor Nagarathnam and Dr Pushparaj," he said."However, to everyone's surprise, the governor nominated only three syndicate members against the recommendation of the syndicate by dropping two names -- Professor Nagarathinam and Dr Pushparaj -- from the list. According to the MKU Act, the syndicate is an appellate administrative body of the university and there is no legal provision to change or modify the decision of the syndicate," he added.Further speaking Pushparaj said the governor recently had also expressed his concerns about the erosion of the autonomy of the syndicates of state universities. "MUFA believes that the prerogative of the syndicate was blatantly overruled or appropriated by the governor. This instance has once again brought to light that the autonomy of the state universities is severely undermined by the interference of the governor's office," he said. "The exclusion of the MKU members from the syndicate committee would make the administration of MKU defunct and insensate. The university cannot be run online through a remote control from Chennai and Karaikudi. Hence, it is not only relevant but also imperative to include local syndicate members to administer the university at this important juncture. It earnestly appealed to the government and to the governor to implement the resolution of the MKU syndicate in order to uphold the autonomy and prestige of the MKU syndicate," Pushparaj added.