No major damage in Nilgiris so far due to rain, says TN Tourism Minister

By Express News Service

NILGIRIS: Tamil Nadu Tourism Minister K Ramachandran said on Saturday that no major damage has been reported due to rain in Nilgiris so far. Speaking to reporters, the minister said “I had convened three meetings with all the departments, led by Collector SP Amrith, prior to the onset of monsoon and they have carried precautionary measures properly.

Desilting works were carried out at the channels in Coonoor and Udhagai and 12,000 sandbags are kept ready by the highways department. A total of 42 zonal teams have been monitoring the 283 vulnerable places round the clock and if there is a natural disaster, the district administration has readied 456 temporary shelters where all the basic facilities have been provided.”

The minister said that usually Gudalur, Udhagai and Kundha taluk get high rainfall during the southwest monsoon and Kotagiri and Coonoor get high rainfall during the northeast monsoon.He further said that 264.2 mm rainfall has been recorded in Nilgiris so far this monsoon as compared to the 239 mm of rainfall recorded last year.

According to sources, high rainfall reported in Avalanche, Upper Bhavani and in the surroundings of Gudalur taluk is the reason for the increase in total rainfall this year.The minister also inaugurated a road laid between Bandumai to Rallia dam in Jagathala Panchayat at a cost of Rs 58 lakh and a retaining wall constructed at the cost of Rs 4 lakh to prevent flooding in Bandumai.

Meanwhile, Gudalur District Forest Officer asked the people to send applications to the concerned range officers to axe the dangerous trees posing risks to the people and properties in Gudalur forest division.

“The public can contact the forest range officer of Gudalur -9486036467, O-valley - 94879 89499, Nandugani -6381699287, Pandaluru - 86673 25758, Cherambady-9092320850 and Bitherkad forest range officer- 9342749789,”the officer said.

NILGIRIS: Tamil Nadu Tourism Minister K Ramachandran said on Saturday that no major damage has been reported due to rain in Nilgiris so far. Speaking to reporters, the minister said “I had convened three meetings with all the departments, led by Collector SP Amrith, prior to the onset of monsoon and they have carried precautionary measures properly. Desilting works were carried out at the channels in Coonoor and Udhagai and 12,000 sandbags are kept ready by the highways department. A total of 42 zonal teams have been monitoring the 283 vulnerable places round the clock and if there is a natural disaster, the district administration has readied 456 temporary shelters where all the basic facilities have been provided.” The minister said that usually Gudalur, Udhagai and Kundha taluk get high rainfall during the southwest monsoon and Kotagiri and Coonoor get high rainfall during the northeast monsoon.He further said that 264.2 mm rainfall has been recorded in Nilgiris so far this monsoon as compared to the 239 mm of rainfall recorded last year.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); According to sources, high rainfall reported in Avalanche, Upper Bhavani and in the surroundings of Gudalur taluk is the reason for the increase in total rainfall this year.The minister also inaugurated a road laid between Bandumai to Rallia dam in Jagathala Panchayat at a cost of Rs 58 lakh and a retaining wall constructed at the cost of Rs 4 lakh to prevent flooding in Bandumai. Meanwhile, Gudalur District Forest Officer asked the people to send applications to the concerned range officers to axe the dangerous trees posing risks to the people and properties in Gudalur forest division. “The public can contact the forest range officer of Gudalur -9486036467, O-valley - 94879 89499, Nandugani -6381699287, Pandaluru - 86673 25758, Cherambady-9092320850 and Bitherkad forest range officer- 9342749789,”the officer said.