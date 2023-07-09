Home States Tamil Nadu

Nose ring, pair of ear studs unearthed at TN's Porpanaikottai

Published: 09th July 2023 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2023 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: A nose ring with six leaves and a pair of ear studs were among four artefacts that the state archaeology department unearthed at the 3.11-acre site in Porpanaikottai on Saturday, shedding further light on the Sangam age, announced excavation Director T Thangadurai.

Besides the nose ring and the studs, the other new discoveries that the excavation yielded are a carnelian bead and a bone point instrument that is believed to have been used for weaving.Mentioning that carnelian stones are found only in the northern part of the country, particularly Gujarat, the official said the discovery of the bead shows how trade with those from faraway places existed at Porpanaikottai during that period.

The nose ring weighing 0.26 grams also adds to the cultural significance of the Sangam age, the director added.It may be noted that apart from brick structures, excavation at the site since May this year has unearthed items like hopscotch, spout, glass bangle, beads and rubbing stone.

Proof of early trade routes

Carnelian stones are found only in the north, the official said, adding that the discovery shows that trade with faraway places existed at Porpanaikottai during the period

