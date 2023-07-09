Sri Lankan Navy arrested 15 Indian fishermen for IMBL violation

Home States Tamil Nadu

Sri Lankan Navy officials stated that a cluster of Indian poaching trawlers were spotted engaging in illegal fishing in Sri Lankan waters off Delft Island.

After one week of break over rough weather, nearly 2,500 fishermen in about 400 boats from Rameswaram went into the sea. (Photo File)

By M S Thanaraj
Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: Two boats consisting of 15 Indian fishermen hailing from Rameshwaram were arrested by Sri Lankan Navy for alleged violation of the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and fishing in Sri Lankan waters off the Delft Island, Jaffna. All 15 fishermen were handed over to Mailadi fisheries department for further action. 

After one week of break over rough weather, nearly 2,500 fishermen in about 400 boats from Rameswaram went into the sea. Sources said that fishermen who were involved in the fishing activities were chased off by the Sri Lankan Navy in the night hours. Accordingly, two boats were captured by the Sri Lankan Navy. Both the boats contained seven and eight fishermen respectively. In total about 15 fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for alleged violation of IMBL. 

Sri Lankan Navy officials stated that a cluster of Indian poaching trawlers were spotted engaging in illegal fishing in Sri Lankan waters off Delft Island. After chasing them off, Fast Attack Craft of the 04th Fast Attack Flotilla and craft of the Sri Lanka Coast Guard that was deployed by the SL Navy apprehended two boats consisting of 15 fishermen. Officials added that the seized boats along with Indian fishermen were brought to the Kankesanthurai Harbour and were handed over to the Mailadi Fisheries Inspector for further action. 

The SL Navy stated that thus far in 2023, the Navy has seized 12 Indian poaching trawlers and 74 Indian fishermen in island waters and handed them over to authorities for legal action considering the welfare of the SL fishermen. 

Fishermen association urged the TN and union Government to take action towards solving the prolonged issues and immediate release of the arrested fishermen. 

