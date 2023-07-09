Home States Tamil Nadu

Tangedco refutes NGO’s corruption claim, says checked transformer rates on GEM portal

The power utility emphasised that as these companies transport transformers to Tangedco’s 44 distribution circles, from Chennai to Nagarkoil, they are required to bear transport charges.

Published: 09th July 2023 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2023 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

Tangedco gets Rs 3.6 crore to boost energy efficiency  

TANGEDCO (Representational Image) Photo | Express.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has strongly refuted the allegations raised by Arappaor Iyakkam concerning the acquisition of transformers between 2021 and 2023. In a comprehensive statement released on Saturday, the power utility clarified that the tendering process has been consistently followed for the past 10 years.

Addressing the concerns, Tangedco explained, “The complaint has been filed based on the fact that all the bidders quoted the same rate for a tender to procure transformers. It should be noted that approximately 30 companies are involved in selling transformers in the state. Upon examination of past tender documents dating back to 2011, it is evident that different private entities had submitted the same rate on numerous occasions.”

The power utility emphasised that as these companies transport transformers to Tangedco’s 44 distribution circles, from Chennai to Nagarkoil, they are required to bear transport charges. Furthermore, given that most of these companies operate in the same town, there is a likelihood of them being aware of each other’s rates, Tangedco added.

The power utility also highlighted that all bidding rates were received online. Despite various companies quoting the same rates, in accordance with the Tamil Nadu Transparency in Tenders Act 1998, the power utility distributed procurement orders equally among them. Regarding allegations that Tangedco acquired transformers at prices higher than those listed on the GEM portal, the utility categorically stated such claims are unfounded.

It asserted that it adhered to all necessary procedures and cross-checked the rates with the GEM portal. In response to the complaint’s assertion of a loss amounting to Rs 397.37 crore for Tangedco when compared to other states, the power utility clarified that the complainants had inaccurately compared prices of aluminium raw materials instead of copper, the utility stated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tangedco GEM portal transformers
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp