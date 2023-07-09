Tasmac’s bottle buyback will cover entire TN in two years

R Sivakumar By

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) has informed the Madras High Court that the empty-bottle buyback scheme will be expanded throughout the state in a phased manner so as to minimise the damage caused to the environment through indiscriminate dumping and breaking of empty bottles. The submission was made by the managing director of Tasmac, S Visakan, in a status report filed recently through additional advocate general (AAG) J Ravindran.

As per the empty bottle buyback scheme, which was introduced after continuously prodded by the court, Coimbatore south Tasmac district recorded 95% re-collection of bottles, Coimbatore north 94% and Perambalur recorded the highest - 99%. Out of 5.83 crore bottles sold in these districts up to June, 5.52 crore bottles were returned by the customers.

The Nilgiris and other hill areas, including Salem, Vellore, Namakkal, Dindigul, Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri, accounted for 96.2% collection of bottles.Tasmac has accrued a surplus amount of Rs 1.35 crore through the sale of empty bottles and this amount is proposed to be spent on renting storage facility, according to the report filed recently before the bench of Justices N Sathish Kumar and D Bharatha Chakravarthy.

It stated that out of 4,829 retail outlets, buyback scheme is to be implemented in 4,397 shops (other than the Niligiris, and other hill areas, Coimbatore and Perambalur districts). Of the 4,397 shops, only 427 are having space for storage of empty bottles while remaining 3,926 shops require such facility.

By taking into account the infrastructure constraints, Tasmac has proposed to implement the scheme in a phased manner.

“Therefore, the corporation has planned to implement the scheme in 10 districts in 12 months and another 10 districts in 18 months; and in the remaining 14 districts in 24 months from now,” the report said.

For extending the scheme to the entire state, certain measures including floating of tender for disposing re-collected empty bottles, training for 24,000 employees of retail outlets, creation of storage facility adjacent to the outlets, have to be taken.However, the court granted 15 months time for implementing the scheme.

