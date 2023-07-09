TN Governor RN Ravi has ‘purposeful meet’ with Amit Shah

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi held discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in New Delhi on Saturday for nearly 40 minutes. Without elaborating further, the Raj Bhavan in Chennai just said, “The governor had a purposeful meeting with the union home minister.”

Ravi’s meeting with Shah assumes significance as it took place in the backdrop of recent developments in Tamil Nadu including the controversy over the governor ordering dismissal of minister V Senthil Balaji from the state cabinet and the issue related to prosecuting four former ministers belonging to AIADMK.

The governor will stay in New Delhi till July 12 or 13, and is expected to meet certain other union ministers and the attorney general. The Raj Bhavan officials are tight-lipped about the programmes of the governor.

