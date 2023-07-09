TN police department mulls counselling for officers

R Kirubakaran By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Following the death of Coimbatore Range DIG C Vijayakumar allegedly due to severe mental depression, the state police department has started preparing a plan for periodical counselling and well-being programme for senior police officers.

According to sources, general well-being programmes are already being conducted at regular intervals for all policemen at the behest of their superiors at district and city levels across the state. Police personnel and their family members are invited to the programme and their grievances are addressed. Mental health counselling is also being provided through counsellors to those suffering from depression and stress. But, the mental health problems of senior officials often go unaddressed mostly.

“Realising the seriousness of the issue after the death of Vijayakumar, the police department has decided to address the mental problems faced by senior police officers. Also, it is planned to identify the victims of mental trauma and treat them at the earliest,” sources said.

Additional Director General of Police (Law & Order) A Arun told TNIE, “We have already been conducting well-being programmes for the police personnel. Based on the findings, we will launch a specialised programme for the mental well-being of the police officers soon.”

