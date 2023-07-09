Home States Tamil Nadu

Union railways minister inspects tourist train, says it will begin service in a few months

He enquired about maintenance of railway assets and enhancement of freight loading with general manager and principal heads of departments.

Published: 09th July 2023

By Express News Service
Union railways minister Ashwini
Vaishnaw inspecting the tourist
train at  the Central  railway station
in Chennai  on Monday
| P Ravikumar

CHENNAI: Union railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw chaired a reviewed meeting on safety, progress of infrastructure and station redevelopment projects, speed enhancement work and timetabling of trains at the Southern Railway headquarters here on Saturday.

He enquired about maintenance of railway assets and enhancement of freight loading with general manager and principal heads of departments. He also inspected ICF.Earlier, Vaishnaw inspected the tourist special ‘T’ Train that resembles the vintage steam heritage special at the Central station.

He lauded the efforts of Perambur Carriage & Wagon Works and Avadi EMU Car Shed and Trichy Goldenrock Workshop for the steam loco design and features in heritage special coaches.Vaishnaw said the tourist train will be inducted into service in a few months.

