Union railways minister inspects tourist train, says it will begin service in a few months
Published: 09th July 2023 07:27 AM | Last Updated: 09th July 2023 07:27 AM
CHENNAI: Union railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw chaired a reviewed meeting on safety, progress of infrastructure and station redevelopment projects, speed enhancement work and timetabling of trains at the Southern Railway headquarters here on Saturday.
He enquired about maintenance of railway assets and enhancement of freight loading with general manager and principal heads of departments. He also inspected ICF.Earlier, Vaishnaw inspected the tourist special ‘T’ Train that resembles the vintage steam heritage special at the Central station.
He lauded the efforts of Perambur Carriage & Wagon Works and Avadi EMU Car Shed and Trichy Goldenrock Workshop for the steam loco design and features in heritage special coaches.Vaishnaw said the tourist train will be inducted into service in a few months.