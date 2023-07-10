Home States Tamil Nadu

1,000 areca nut trees felled again in Namakkal village in TN

Published: 10th July 2023 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2023 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

The trees on a farmland in Chinnamarudhury were felled on Saturday night| Express

By Express News Service

NAMAKKAL:  A fortnight after unidentified persons felled 1,800 areca nut trees in a farmland in Chinnamarudhur near Jedarpalayam in Namakkal, around 1,000 areca nut trees were axed once again in the village on Saturday night. Apart from this, ten borewell motors were also found missing from farms.
Following the incident, Namakkal SP S Rajesh Kannan and West Zone IG R Sudhakar visited the spot on Sunday.

Sources added, Namakkal Collector S Uma and SP Rajesh Kannan conducted a peace committee meeting between the two groups of different sub - castes at Jedarpalayam on Sunday evening. It may be recalled that a series of violent incidents, including arson attacks,  were reported in the surroundings of Jedarpalayam following the death of a 27-year-old woman in March. 

Ten sheds of migrant workers employed in jaggery manufacturing units were set on fire in a suspected case of arson in May. Four migrant workers were injured in the incident of which one succumbed a few days later.

