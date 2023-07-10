Home States Tamil Nadu

Bharathiar University recruiting guest faculty for PG courses to tackle shortage

Meanwhile, since 2016, there was no appointment of the teaching staff in the university.

Published: 10th July 2023 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2023 04:58 PM   |  A+A-

Bharathiar University

Bharathiar University (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Bharathiar University has started recruiting guest faculties in various postgraduate departments on a temporary basis. According to official sources, since 2016, Bharathiar University is offering more than 45 programs on campus. Meanwhile, since 2016, there was no appointment of the teaching staff in the university. Around 40 teaching staff such as professors, and associate professors, retired from their service in the past five to six years.

“As there is no adequate teaching staff at the departments, students are affected. Regarding this, syndicate members discussed the vacant post of teaching staff in the last meeting. Some syndicate members suggested that considering students’ education, the university should fill the guest faculty positions in the vacant posts. Without higher education department’s permission, the university cannot appoint teaching staff in a regular post. Following this, the university is recruiting guest faculties from last month, “sources added. At present, the university has invited applications from eligible candidates to work in the departments of Psychology, Commerce, Economics, Physical Education, Computer Science, among others with a monthly salary of `25,000.

Association of University Teachers vice president P Thirunavukarasu told TNIE, “As the teaching posts are vacant, education is affected.  Despite the university appointing the guest faculties on a temporary basis, the higher education department should fill key posts such as registrar and controller of examination, and teaching and non-teaching staff in the university immediately considering the welfare of the university.”

When asked about it, university registrar (in charge) K Murgavel told TNIE, “Based on need, we have invited applications from candidates to fill the vacant post in the departments to ensure the education. After appointing the new vice-chancellor, teaching staff will be appointed in the regular post.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharathiar University pg courses
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp