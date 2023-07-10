Bharathiar University recruiting guest faculty for PG courses to tackle shortage

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Bharathiar University has started recruiting guest faculties in various postgraduate departments on a temporary basis. According to official sources, since 2016, Bharathiar University is offering more than 45 programs on campus. Meanwhile, since 2016, there was no appointment of the teaching staff in the university. Around 40 teaching staff such as professors, and associate professors, retired from their service in the past five to six years.

“As there is no adequate teaching staff at the departments, students are affected. Regarding this, syndicate members discussed the vacant post of teaching staff in the last meeting. Some syndicate members suggested that considering students’ education, the university should fill the guest faculty positions in the vacant posts. Without higher education department’s permission, the university cannot appoint teaching staff in a regular post. Following this, the university is recruiting guest faculties from last month, “sources added. At present, the university has invited applications from eligible candidates to work in the departments of Psychology, Commerce, Economics, Physical Education, Computer Science, among others with a monthly salary of `25,000.

Association of University Teachers vice president P Thirunavukarasu told TNIE, “As the teaching posts are vacant, education is affected. Despite the university appointing the guest faculties on a temporary basis, the higher education department should fill key posts such as registrar and controller of examination, and teaching and non-teaching staff in the university immediately considering the welfare of the university.”

When asked about it, university registrar (in charge) K Murgavel told TNIE, “Based on need, we have invited applications from candidates to fill the vacant post in the departments to ensure the education. After appointing the new vice-chancellor, teaching staff will be appointed in the regular post.”

COIMBATORE: Bharathiar University has started recruiting guest faculties in various postgraduate departments on a temporary basis. According to official sources, since 2016, Bharathiar University is offering more than 45 programs on campus. Meanwhile, since 2016, there was no appointment of the teaching staff in the university. Around 40 teaching staff such as professors, and associate professors, retired from their service in the past five to six years. “As there is no adequate teaching staff at the departments, students are affected. Regarding this, syndicate members discussed the vacant post of teaching staff in the last meeting. Some syndicate members suggested that considering students’ education, the university should fill the guest faculty positions in the vacant posts. Without higher education department’s permission, the university cannot appoint teaching staff in a regular post. Following this, the university is recruiting guest faculties from last month, “sources added. At present, the university has invited applications from eligible candidates to work in the departments of Psychology, Commerce, Economics, Physical Education, Computer Science, among others with a monthly salary of `25,000. Association of University Teachers vice president P Thirunavukarasu told TNIE, “As the teaching posts are vacant, education is affected. Despite the university appointing the guest faculties on a temporary basis, the higher education department should fill key posts such as registrar and controller of examination, and teaching and non-teaching staff in the university immediately considering the welfare of the university.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); When asked about it, university registrar (in charge) K Murgavel told TNIE, “Based on need, we have invited applications from candidates to fill the vacant post in the departments to ensure the education. After appointing the new vice-chancellor, teaching staff will be appointed in the regular post.”