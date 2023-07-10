Home States Tamil Nadu

Farmers to get training in piloting drones

Under the project, about 400 farmers from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka will be trained at CASR and provided drones free of cost by IFFCO.

Published: 10th July 2023 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2023 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers, Agriculture

Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Anna University’s centre for aerospace research (CASR), located on the Madras Institute of Technology campus, has been selected by Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) to train farmers in piloting drones for spraying fertiliser in farmlands.

Under the project, about 400 farmers from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka will be trained at CASR and provided drones free of cost by IFFCO. “The training programme will begin on Monday. We have been assigned to train at least 400 farmers.

Each batch of 20 farmers will be trained for 10 days to handle and fly the drones. They will be trained about spraying of nano fertilisers in accordance with industry standards,” said K Senthil Kumar, director, CASR.

On completion of the course, the farmers will be awarded an approved drone remote pilot licence with a 10-year validity. “Keeping the future in mind, IFFCO has come up with a new product, nano urea liquid, which replaces conventional urea granules with liquid form,” said Kumar. CASR is offering the courses for `45,000 per person. Farmers will have to pay `15,000 and the remaining will be borne by IFFCO and CASR.  IFFCO will also provide electric three-wheelers to carry the drone and nano fertiliser to the field.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
piloting drones Farmers
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp