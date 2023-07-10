Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai: OPS slams DMK govt for imposing conditions

By Express News Service

THENI: Former chief minister and AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam on Sunday criticised the DMK government for laying out various conditions to get the Rs 1,000 monthly aid for women through the 'Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai' scheme. He said the conditions would make a large section of women ineligible and lead to confusion. "Stalin said one crore women would be benefitted from the scheme, but it seems only a few lakhs can avail of the benefits. The scheme is similar to the jewellery loan waiver scheme as both were planned to cheat voters," he stated.

Panneerselvam said the eligibility criteria that a family's annual income should be below Rs 2.5 to get the monthly aid was illogical. "The scheme further excludes elderly pensioners even though they earn less than Rs 1 lakh per annum. Electricity usage is also termed as a reason for ineligibility. 300 unit usage per month has become common in all households these days and it should not be a deciding factor," he said, adding that these conditions were not mentioned in the election manifesto.

