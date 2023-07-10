Home States Tamil Nadu

Minor among 15 fishermen held by Sri Lankan Navy

Published: 10th July 2023 06:16 AM

Fifteen Indian fishermen from Rameswaram were arrested by Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly crossing IMBL | Express

By M S Thanaraj
Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM:  As many as 15 Indian fishermen from Rameswaram, including a 17-year-old boy, have been arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly fishing in the island nation’s waters off Delft Island, Jaffna. Along with the fishermen, two boats were seized, which were handed over to Mailadi fisheries inspector for further action.

Nearly 2,500 fishers in about 400 boats from Rameswaram had ventured into the sea. Sources said a few of them, who were involved in fishing activities, were chased off by the Sri Lankan Navy during night. Two boats, which carried seven and eight fishermen respectively were captured for allegedly crossing IMBL.

Sri Lankan Navy officials said a ‘Fast Attack Craft’ of the ‘04th Fast Attack Flotilla’ and craft of Sri Lankan Coast Guard was deployed to nab the two boats. “The seized boats, along with the fishermen, were were handed over to Mailadi fisheries inspector. The SL Navy has seized 12 Indian trawlers and arrested 74 Indian fishermen this year. They have been handed over to authorities,” an official said.

It is to be noted that this is the third time a minor has been arrested by the SL Navy. Prabhavathy, deputy director of fisheries department, said despite conducting awareness programmes, some are engaging minors in fishing work. “A notice will be issued to boat owners, who fail to follow the rules. Documents of the fishermen are being sent to officials concerned,” she said.

Fishermen association leader Emarald sought the help of state and union governments to   release the arrested fishermen and boats. Over 200 boats have been seized in recent years and  fishermen in Rameswaram will strike work on Monday, he added.

