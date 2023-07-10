'Mugurthakaal' laid for AIADMK golden jubilee meet

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Ahead of the AIADMK's golden jubilee conference at Valaiyankulam in Madurai district on August 20 under party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, senior leaders, including KP Munsamy and Tamil Mahan Hussain, laid the 'mugurthakaal' for the event on Sunday.



Palaniswami had announced about the event in April in Chennai saying that the conference would be a turning point for the party. In connection with the announcement, district secretaries Sellur K Raju, RB Udhayakumar and Rajan Chellappa recently identified the spot for the venue. Thorny bushes were cleared and the place was made suitable to conduct the conference.

A meeting was also organised in connection with the event. Meanwhile, talking to reporters on Sunday, former minister Sellur K Raju said the DMK government in Tamil Nadu had failed in all aspects of governance. Taking a jibe at sports minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Raju said the DMK youth wing secretary is not a 'Maamannan' in real life.

