Home States Tamil Nadu

New cloth bank in TN's Mannargudi hopes to warm up the needy in all seasons

The newly set up Atchaya Vaasal on Gandhiji Road in Mannargudi, Tiruvarur, was inaugurated by Municipality Chairman T Cholarajan, on July 6.

Published: 10th July 2023 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2023 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

Clothing, apparel, shirts, shopping

Image used for representational purposes only.

By N Ramesh
Express News Service

TIRUVARUR:  In the Tamil Buddhist epic Manimekalai, the Atchaya Patra (inexhaustible vessel) never runs out of food to be served to the poor. Akin to it, members of the Nesakkaram, a federation of social service organisations, hope the newly opened Atchaya Vaasal - a cloth bank comprising shelfs to keep new clothes to those who are in need of it - would also not run out of garments for the poor.

The newly set up Atchaya Vaasal on Gandhiji Road in Mannargudi, Tiruvarur, was inaugurated by Municipality Chairman T Cholarajan, on July 6. The joint initiative of Mannargudi Municipality and Nesakkaram, a federation of social service organisations, received clothes from about 25 people on the inaugural day itself. Notebooks were donated as well.

Nesakkaram coordinator R Bharathidasan said, "It is located outside the Mannargudi Government Hospital; the arterial road sees the footfall of many, including students. This is why the spot was chosen to set up the vaasal. Nesakkaram volunteers pooled in about Rs 1 lakh to construct the booth."

As news about the garment booth for the poor did rounds, textile merchants and doctors among others were quick on their feet to deposit new clothes. Those in need of clothes could avail the service without inhibition, Bharathidasan added. Students were also seen taking notebooks deposited in the booth.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
New cloth bank Atchaya Vaasal
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp