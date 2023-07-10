New cloth bank in TN's Mannargudi hopes to warm up the needy in all seasons

N Ramesh By

Express News Service

TIRUVARUR: In the Tamil Buddhist epic Manimekalai, the Atchaya Patra (inexhaustible vessel) never runs out of food to be served to the poor. Akin to it, members of the Nesakkaram, a federation of social service organisations, hope the newly opened Atchaya Vaasal - a cloth bank comprising shelfs to keep new clothes to those who are in need of it - would also not run out of garments for the poor.

The newly set up Atchaya Vaasal on Gandhiji Road in Mannargudi, Tiruvarur, was inaugurated by Municipality Chairman T Cholarajan, on July 6. The joint initiative of Mannargudi Municipality and Nesakkaram, a federation of social service organisations, received clothes from about 25 people on the inaugural day itself. Notebooks were donated as well.

Nesakkaram coordinator R Bharathidasan said, "It is located outside the Mannargudi Government Hospital; the arterial road sees the footfall of many, including students. This is why the spot was chosen to set up the vaasal. Nesakkaram volunteers pooled in about Rs 1 lakh to construct the booth."

As news about the garment booth for the poor did rounds, textile merchants and doctors among others were quick on their feet to deposit new clothes. Those in need of clothes could avail the service without inhibition, Bharathidasan added. Students were also seen taking notebooks deposited in the booth.

TIRUVARUR: In the Tamil Buddhist epic Manimekalai, the Atchaya Patra (inexhaustible vessel) never runs out of food to be served to the poor. Akin to it, members of the Nesakkaram, a federation of social service organisations, hope the newly opened Atchaya Vaasal - a cloth bank comprising shelfs to keep new clothes to those who are in need of it - would also not run out of garments for the poor. The newly set up Atchaya Vaasal on Gandhiji Road in Mannargudi, Tiruvarur, was inaugurated by Municipality Chairman T Cholarajan, on July 6. The joint initiative of Mannargudi Municipality and Nesakkaram, a federation of social service organisations, received clothes from about 25 people on the inaugural day itself. Notebooks were donated as well. Nesakkaram coordinator R Bharathidasan said, "It is located outside the Mannargudi Government Hospital; the arterial road sees the footfall of many, including students. This is why the spot was chosen to set up the vaasal. Nesakkaram volunteers pooled in about Rs 1 lakh to construct the booth."googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); As news about the garment booth for the poor did rounds, textile merchants and doctors among others were quick on their feet to deposit new clothes. Those in need of clothes could avail the service without inhibition, Bharathidasan added. Students were also seen taking notebooks deposited in the booth.