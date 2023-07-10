Home States Tamil Nadu

NTK leader Seeman expresses readiness for alliance with non-Dravidian parties

Further speaking, Seeman said he feels there is no need for Uniform Civil Code as the government is already incapable of implementing the 33% reservation for women.

Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) party chief coordinator Seeman. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: Highlighting that a lot of time is left for the 2024 Lok Sabha election, NTK leader Seeman, in Sivaganga on Sunday, said they are ready to join hands with non-Dravidian parties if they are ready to form an alliance and face the election under his leadership.  

He said the call would be taken during the election phase. His party has no faith in Dravidian and national parties because, over the past years, whichever parties joined alliances with these parties had to compromise their stands. "Arvind Kejriwal was able to win in New Delhi. So why is it not possible for Seeman to compete in the elections alone and win in Tamil Nadu? Even AIADMK, under J Jayalalithaa, was able to win in the 2014 Lok Sabha election without any alliance," he added.    

He further criticised the DMK government for the `1,000 aid scheme, through which they have made women beg before them. This is not a Kalaignar urimai thogai scheme, but rather it is just taking the public money and giving it back, he added.  

He also criticised the DMK government for the vegetable price hike. The Dravidian government has been incapable of providing power-cut-free days for people though both the DMK and AIADMK have been ruling the state for years.

Seeman also condemned the disqualification of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, stating that it violates the principles of democracy. He further alleged that the ongoing violence in Manipur is created by the BJP.

