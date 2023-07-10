Survey for Coimbatore city bird atlas to be completed within one month

S Senthil Kumar By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The three-year long Coimbatore City Bird Atlas survey, which is being conducted only in urban areas of Coimbatore will likely be completed within the next one month. So far 190 species of birds have been identified, including rare migratory birds. This is the first of its kind survey in the state taken up in urban areas by 130 bird enthusiasts and second in the country after Mysuru.

Birds like Indian grey hornbill, jungle myna and white-cheeked barbet were found only in forests and were also found in trees adjoining to Noyyal river. Rare birds like slaty-breasted rail and grey-fronted green pigeon were also spotted by the team during the survey. Of the 190 bird species recorded in the last three years, 130 to 140 birds were recorded in both wet and dry seasons every year.

Eastern Yellow Wagtail

K Selvaganesh, a school teacher and one of the coordinators of Coimbatore City Bird Atlas, said, “Though we have roughly come to the conclusion of the total number of bird species, we are yet to analyse the diversity of birds in urban areas of Coimbatore. We have seen blue-tailed bee eaters, which are usually found in Gujarat and Rajasthan, in almost 37 places in and around the urban areas of Coimbatore, including Ramanathapuram and Gandhipuram. The birds usually eat insects and stay on high tension power lines.

T Arulvelan, a bird watcher and another coordinator, said, “The study also shows that house sparrows are also spotted in almost every place, contrary to stories that sparrows are vanishing due to the installation of cell phone towers and high tension power lines.”

“There is a general perception among the people that the birds are spotted only in forests, lakes, shore and hilly areas and this survey will be helpful to find out the diversity of the birds living in human populated areas and agricultural fields,” he said After completing the analysis, the members have decided to bring out the bird diversity in the public domain.

“One can find out the names of the places along with which birds can be spotted during the wet and dry weather in the atlas. We are also planning to release a book containing birds of Urban Coimbatore similar to the books released by the bird watchers in Kerala. If all goes well, we will also carry out similar bird diversity book across the Coimbatore district,” said Selvaganesh.

Some rare resident birds Sighted during the survey

Sirkeer Malkoha

Square-tailed Bulbul

Rock Eagle-Owl

Red Avadavat

Grey-fronted Green-Pigeon (Pompadour Green-Pigeon)

Chestnut-bellied Sandgrouse

Rare Migratory birds Sighted

Eastern Yellow Wagtail Palid Harrier Steppe Eagle European Bee-eater Common House-Martin (Northern House-Martin) Peregrine Falcon

COIMBATORE: The three-year long Coimbatore City Bird Atlas survey, which is being conducted only in urban areas of Coimbatore will likely be completed within the next one month. So far 190 species of birds have been identified, including rare migratory birds. This is the first of its kind survey in the state taken up in urban areas by 130 bird enthusiasts and second in the country after Mysuru. Birds like Indian grey hornbill, jungle myna and white-cheeked barbet were found only in forests and were also found in trees adjoining to Noyyal river. Rare birds like slaty-breasted rail and grey-fronted green pigeon were also spotted by the team during the survey. Of the 190 bird species recorded in the last three years, 130 to 140 birds were recorded in both wet and dry seasons every year. Eastern Yellow WagtailK Selvaganesh, a school teacher and one of the coordinators of Coimbatore City Bird Atlas, said, “Though we have roughly come to the conclusion of the total number of bird species, we are yet to analyse the diversity of birds in urban areas of Coimbatore. We have seen blue-tailed bee eaters, which are usually found in Gujarat and Rajasthan, in almost 37 places in and around the urban areas of Coimbatore, including Ramanathapuram and Gandhipuram. The birds usually eat insects and stay on high tension power lines. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); T Arulvelan, a bird watcher and another coordinator, said, “The study also shows that house sparrows are also spotted in almost every place, contrary to stories that sparrows are vanishing due to the installation of cell phone towers and high tension power lines.” “There is a general perception among the people that the birds are spotted only in forests, lakes, shore and hilly areas and this survey will be helpful to find out the diversity of the birds living in human populated areas and agricultural fields,” he said After completing the analysis, the members have decided to bring out the bird diversity in the public domain. “One can find out the names of the places along with which birds can be spotted during the wet and dry weather in the atlas. We are also planning to release a book containing birds of Urban Coimbatore similar to the books released by the bird watchers in Kerala. If all goes well, we will also carry out similar bird diversity book across the Coimbatore district,” said Selvaganesh. Some rare resident birds Sighted during the survey Sirkeer Malkoha Square-tailed Bulbul Rock Eagle-Owl Red Avadavat Grey-fronted Green-Pigeon (Pompadour Green-Pigeon) Chestnut-bellied Sandgrouse Rare Migratory birds Sighted Eastern Yellow Wagtail Palid Harrier Steppe Eagle European Bee-eater Common House-Martin (Northern House-Martin) Peregrine Falcon