Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiruchy corporation to hand out bags from recycled cloth for free to reduce plastic

The initiative is to kickstart this year itself. A senior official said, "Residents are currently disposing of old clothes at the various micro-compost centres.

Published: 10th July 2023 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2023 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

Plastic

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  As plastic bags continue to creep into shops and city stalls despite the many measures in place, the city corporation in a novel attempt would give out cloth bags free of cost to city merchants and vendors. Senior officials said the bags would be made with clothes collected through the 'Refuse, Recycle, Reuse' (RRR) initiative.

The initiative is to kickstart this year itself. A senior official said, "Residents are currently disposing of old clothes at the various micro-compost centres. We have selected an NGO to manufacture and distribute cloth bags from these discarded clothes. In this way, we would ensure not only the recycling of clothes but also alternatives to plastic bags.

At present, we are planning to give the bags for free through support from sponsors." Many officials opined clothing bags as more economically feasible than the setting up of cloth vending machines in the city. "It is not economically feasible for us to place cloth vending machines at multiple places in the city. Therefore, we have come up with this alternative through which discarded clothes would be made us of to get rid of plastic bags.

The distribution, however, depends solely on the quantity of clothes we are able to collect through the RRR centres," another officer said. Meanwhile, residents suggested the corporation to consider making use of clothes donated at the Wall of Happiness (a cloth shelf kept for the poor). "A lot of clothes are collected through the Wall of Happiness centres. It is kept in bundles. It is an open secret that some ragpickers collect clothes from this facility.

Therefore, the corporation can consider using clothes from this facility to manufacture cloth bags. Similarly, many pilgrims discard clothes at Amma mandapam after taking a dip in the Cauvery during Amavasya and other auspicious days. The corporation can also consider using such clothes for making bags," said MS Ramamurthy, a senior citizen and resident of Srirangam.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
plastic bags Tiruchy corporation
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp