TN Minister Moorthy, officials inspect AR ground in Madurai ahead of CM Stalin's visit

The building has been completed at a cost of Rs 215 crore which has an exclusive section for children.

10th July 2023

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P Moorthy along with other senior officials on Sunday inspected the ongoing arrangements ahead of Chief Minister MK Stalin's visit to Madurai. CM Stalin will be on a two-day visit to Madurai on July 14 and 15. Giving an insight into the tentative schedule of the chief minister, an official said Stalin will be inaugurating the Kalaignar Centenary Library on July 15 and visiting the library along with other ministers, where he is expected to spend some time.

"He would also unveil the Kalaignar statue near the entrance of the library. Later, he will head to the AR ground where he will attend a government programme to distribute welfare assistance to beneficiaries. Possibly, he will leave on the same day. The final schedule of the CM is yet to be confirmed," the official added.  

Ahead of the event, Minister Moorthy, along with collector MS Sangeetha, city commissioner of police KS Narenthiran Nayar, and corporation commissioner Praveen Kumar inspected the ongoing works at AR Ground. The building has been completed at a cost of `215 crore which has an exclusive section for children.

