‘Tunnels to be desilted done after repair works’

TIRUPPUR: With rain lashing western ghats, farmers called upon the government to desilt tunnels connecting the Thirumoorthy dam. Speaking to TNIE, PAP Farmers Welfare Association - Treasurer P Vijaysekar said, “Heavy rain in water catchment areas has brought cheer to farmers, but desilting has not been carried out in the tunnel which carries water to Thirmoorthi dam. The water carrying capacity of the tunnel is around 1,150 mcft, but due to lack of desilting, water supply is only around at 800 mcft. As a result, Thirumoorthi dam will get less water and even if the water flow is continuous, it will take longer for the dam to fill.”

Tamil Nadu Farmers Association (Udumalaipet) president U Paramasivam said, “The tunnels are over 50 years old. There are five tunnels attached to the contour canal. The tunnels are 8 km long, including 4 km that passes through Navamalai hill. Trees, branches and other floating materials block water flow. Since water would be released from the dam from August 10 for irrigation, we seek immediate desilting of the tunnels”

An official from Water Resource Organisation of the public work department said, ”Repairs are being carried out on the contour canal, which connects the tunnels. The repairs are done in three vital spots. If they aren’t finished, it could lead to severe water loss. This work should have started in the first week of May, but due to some reasons, they began in June. The works will be completed by the month end. We will then desilt the tunnels.”

