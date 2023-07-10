Home States Tamil Nadu

Water level in Siruvani dam in Kerala crosses 10-ft following rain

The southwest monsoon usually brings rain in early June in catchment areas of Siruvani.

Published: 10th July 2023 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2023 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

Water being discharged through a spillway at Siruvani dam (File Photo)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Following incessant rain in catchment areas of Siruvani dam in Kerala in the past few days, the storage has increased substantially and crossed the 10 feet mark against the full capacity of 50 feet. The Siruvani dam in Palakkad district in Kerala is one of the main sources of drinking water for Coimbatore city. The Kerala government allows to store up to 45 feet in the dam. Due to lack of rain during last monsoon, the storage dropped to 0.5 feet last month. Eventually, the amount of water released from the dam for drinking also decreased. As a result, drinking water was supplied only once in 20 days to several areas of the city.

The southwest monsoon usually brings rain in early June in the catchment areas of Siruvani. But this year, it didn’t receive much rains in June and heavy rainfall was recorded in the water catchment areas of the dam from July 4. A maximum of 122 mm of rainfall was recorded during the night of July 5.It was followed by 112 mm of rainfall on the night of July 6 and 62 mm on July 7. As a result, the water level of the dam rose to 10 feet. Around 27 mm of rainfall had been recorded in the last week.

Officials from TWAD (Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage) Board said the water level of the dam stood at 10.27 feet as of Sunday and around 55 MLD of water is being supplied from the reservoir, of which 52 MLD of water is distributed to Coimbatore corporation areas and the remaining is distributed to villages along the route.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Siruvani dam Palakkad
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp