29-year-old father slashes infant’s arm, neck in Tamil Nadu over wife's alleged infidelity; booked

By Express News Service

VELLORE: The Vellore police are on the lookout for a 29-year-old man, a staff of the Air Force Canteen, after he allegedly inflicted cuts on the arm and neck of his newborn son in Vellore on Monday. The accused has been booked for an attempt to murder.

The accused has been identified as Manikandan, who works with the Air Force in Tambaram. He got married to Hema (21) last year and she recently gave birth to their son, Lava. The family lives in the Devi Nellikulam area of Anaicut Taluk in the district. Due to his work, Manikandan visited them once every month.

Police said, relations between the couple turned sour due to Manikandan suspecting Hema of infidelity. On Monday, a heated argument broke out between the husband and wife, which led to an altercation and Manikandan allegedly inflicted cuts on the baby’s right arm and neck using a soft knife, all in front of Hema. As Hema tried to save her son, Manikandan fled the scene.

Meanwhile, Hema took the infant to the Vellore government hospital. “The baby was brought in this morning with cuts on his neck and right hand and required immediate treatment. The cuts were not deep and just needed stitches. The baby is stable and recovering,” said an official source. Based on Hema’s complaint, Manikandan has been booked for an attempt to murder. Further inquiry is on.

