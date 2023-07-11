Home States Tamil Nadu

Christian community in Ariyalur wants sewage, garbage woes at cemetery to be buried

For the past few years, however, sewage from nearby municipal drainage canals has been flooding the cemetery, submerging some of the memorials in them.

Published: 11th July 2023 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2023 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Ariyalur cemetery

Sewage stagnating at a cemetery in Ariyalur | Express

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

ARIYALUR:  Stagnating sewage and dumping of waste have made visits to the cemetery on Tiruchy Road in Ariyalur a nightmare for the district's Christian community who wish to bury or remember their dead. Maintained by the Roman Catholics, the cemetery located near Sitheri Lake on Tiruchy Road has over 500 concrete and sand memorials, and families ritually clean and garland them during anniversaries and on the Kallarai Thirunal (Cemetery Festival).

For the past few years, however, sewage from nearby municipal drainage canals has been flooding the cemetery, submerging some of the memorials in them. If that weren't enough, the cemetery has also turned into a spot for the dumping of poultry and other waste.

All of this has discouraged the Christian community from observing memorials for their dead at the cemetery. The municipality, some of them complain, is yet to come forward to do anything about it. A Thomas Yesudas, a resident, told TNIE, "We used to observe my younger brother's death anniversary and the cemetery festival here, and we consider this cemetery sacred.

Now because of the stench emanating from the stagnating sewage, many of us have no choice but to pray in the cemetery premises and leave. Some families wanted to paint and renovate their memorials, but have been unable to do so far." R Sankar, an activist said,

"Cattle drink this sewage mistaking it for a pond; this not only makes them sick but also causes diarrhoea. The municipality should prevent sewage from entering the cemetery, and it should also prevent littering." When contacted, an Ariyalur municipality official told TNIE, "We will check the issue and take action."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Stagnating sewage and dumping of waste cemetery in Ariyalur Christian community Sitheri Lake
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp