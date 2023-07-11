Home States Tamil Nadu

CM wrote to President about governor due to fear of losing 2024 polls: Annamalai

The DMK is troubling the governor instead of concentrating on implementing its poll promises,” he said.

BJP state president K Annamalai

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai

COIMBATORE:  BJP state president K Annamalai on Monday said Chief Minister MK Stalin’s letter to President Droupadi Murmu seeking to remove Governor RN Ravi from his post was due to his fear of defeat in 2024 parliamentary elections.

Talking to reporters at the airport, Annamalai said the CM should introspect as the governor is not related to any issues faced by the state, like the Hooch tragedy and rising crimes against women.

“There were many contradictory statements in the letter. The CM is afraid the BJP will win the parliamentary elections and Narendra Modi will become Prime Minister. The DMK is troubling the governor instead of concentrating on implementing its poll promises,” he said.

“The chief minister’s letter stated that minister Senthil Balaji is clean and portrayed him as Buddha. It is not acceptable that the DMK is trying to project the governor as a villain in order to protect the wrongdoings in the party. If Balaji’s removal as minister by the governor is wrong, why did the CM, when he was the opposition leader, demand his removal as minister during the AIADMK regime? There is no answer to this question,” he said.

“The governor should not speak politics but he expressed his personal opinion as he has the right to talk about the culture and tradition of the state,” said Annamalai, who met the parents of Jheevanth Sivakumar, who died in the UK recently.

BJP seeks police protection for yatra

The BJP’s state unit on Monday sought police protection for the five-month-long yatra of the party’s state president K Annamalai which begins from Rameswaram on July 28 and concludes in Chennai on January 11, 2024.  The Yatra will take place in three phases to cover all Assembly constituencies.

 BJP vice-president Paul Kanagaraj and state president for sports and skill development cell Amar Prasad Reddy, after submitting a request to DGP Shankar Jiwal, told reporters that Union Home Minister Amit Shah would launch the yatra.  

Kanagaraj said the party has sought additional forces on the routes where Annamalai would be undertaking the yatra to avoid untoward incidents. Around  5,000 people would accompany Annamalai and at intervals, 10 union ministers would take part. 

