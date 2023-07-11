Corporation school loses out on kids as agricultural university shuts three gates in TN

N Dhamotharan By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Many students dropped out and there has been no admission this year in the Coimbatore Corporation’s primary school that is functioning on the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) campus allegedly because the university administration closed three entrances cutting off access to people in six- km radius.

According to sources, the school had 43 students last year. Now, there are only ten students from Classes 1 to 5. No new student joined this year. People living in Poosaripalayam, Milk Company, and Lawley Road, say they are forced to travel at least six kilometres to reach the school through the main gate. Many said they pulled their children out and admitted them to local schools because they found the routine tedious.

“Citing security reasons, the TNAU administration closed three gates five months ago. As a result, children who had been coming to school by vehicle (auto and two-wheeler) were forced to travel at least six kilometres extra through the main gate. Due to the difficulty, most parents admitted their children to local schools. Only 10 students come to school by walk from nearby places, “sources added.

K Karnan (name changed), who lives in Poosaripalayam, said, “My daughter was studying in Class 4 and went to school by auto. Ever since the gate was closed, the auto had to take a four-kilometre detour through the main gate. Because of this, the driver demanded an extra charge. I work as a casual labourer and cannot afford it, so I admitted her to a school at Selvapuram this year.”

Palli Kalvi Paathukappu Iyakkam district coordinator P Chandrasekar accused TNAU of violating the rights of children. He told TNIE, “If security is the reason, TNAU should take steps to prevent entry of strangers into the campus or issue ID cards to parents of school children and drivers transporting them.”

Corporation Educational Officer J Mariya Selvam claimed that enrolment had fallen due to the closure of the gates. “We have written to the TNAU administration requesting them to open the gates. Officers claim they do not have adequate security personnel and cannot open the gates. We would take steps on this matter through top officers,” he said.

TNAU Vice Chancellor V Geethalakshmi denied the allegations and said the closure of gates was not linked to the fall in enrolment in the school. “The gates are kept open during school hours and closed later to prevent needless movement of people on the campus as girl's hostels are located on the campus.”

When TNIE visited the campus on Monday, all three gates were closed and there was no security guard.

